You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town.

There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York. But there's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.

Credit - Crooked Descent via Facebook Credit - Crooked Descent via Facebook loading...

Fright Before Christmas

Crooked Descent in Herkimer, New York is known for its annual Halloween attraction. It's so good it's been ranked #1 in the state and 18th in the country.

This December the haunted house swapped out pumpkins and zombies for holiday lights and evil elves to transform into a Christmas wonderland. Just without all the glitter and snowflakes for “The Fright Before Christmas,” a holiday horror attraction like no other.

Forget those old, boring traditions. Your favorite holiday takes a dark turn in this Christmas-themed, interactive haunted house.

Evil Elves & Krampus

Celebrate the season like never before with horrifying holiday characters like the Evil Elves and Krampus, who will haunt all those who enter.

Find out what Santa's evil elves have been up to when the big guy in red wasn't looking.

Fright Before Christmas will run for a limited time on December 9, 10, 16, and 17 from 7 PM to 10 PM. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at Crooked Descent, the former nursing home known as Country Manor in Herkimer.

Learn more at Crookedhorror.com.

Warning: The Fright Before Christmas is not recommended for children. This is an intense Christmas nightmare event not suitable for some people.

Tradition Christmas Displays

If the traditional holiday displays are more your style, there are several to choose from in New York. From walking through the Adirondacks to driving through a forest lit for Christmas, there's something for everyone to get in the holiday spirit.

