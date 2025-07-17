Think Christmas is just for December? Think again. This July, Christmas gets a spooky makeover at Wood Creek Hollow of Rome.

Running Friday and Saturday nights from 9PM to midnight, this eerie event promises something you’ve never experienced before. The infamous Psycho Path transforms into a nightmarish North Pole for Mid-Summer Scream with a chilling blend of horror and holiday cheer.

What to Expect at Mid Summer Scream

Step into Krampus Courtyard, where the spirit of the season takes on a darker twist. Grab a bite from local food trucks like Mötley Chëw on Friday and Judy’s StEATery on Saturday. Indulge in twisted holiday treats while you browse handcrafted goods from local artisans. Expect creepy Krampus ornaments, collectible Horrornaments, and exclusive souvenirs—the first 250 guests even get a special commemorative item. You can snap a pic with Cletus Claws, the not-so-jolly version of Old Saint Nick.

“Have your photo taken with Cletus Claws before he has to return to the North Pole. Whether you go for a digital copy, Polaroid print, or selfie pass, you’ll have the perfect nightmare-before-Christmas memory."

If you’re seeking spiritual insight among the holiday horror, Oracle Readings with Intuitive Offering will also be available—adding a mystical layer to your evening.

Know Before You Go

Important things to know: This event is cash or card at the door, with online tickets available the Wednesday before. Be sure to arrive 10 minutes early if purchasing online to get checked in. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times. The venue is smoke-free and alcohol-free.

“Any guest who appears to be under the influence will be asked to leave without a refund”

So lace up your boots, leave your eggnog at home, and get ready to jingle all the way through the shadows. Creepy Christmas in July at Psycho Path is one summer scream you won’t want to miss.

