You better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout. I'm telling you why. A fright before Christmas is coming to town.

There are plenty of options for the family to enjoy that feel-good holiday experience, walking or driving through magical Christmas light displays in New York.

There's only one place in Central New York where you can trade the holiday cheer for some Christmas fear.

Fright Before Christmas

Crooked Descent is known for its annual Halloween attraction. It's so good it's previously been ranked #1 in the state and 18th in the country.

This December the haunted house swapped out pumpkins and zombies for holiday lights and evil elves to transform into a Christmas wonderland. Just without all the glitter and snowflakes for a “Krampus Christmas,” a holiday horror attraction like no other.

Evil Elves & Krampus

Celebrate the season like never before with horrifying holiday characters like the Evil Elves and Krampus, who will haunt all those who enter.

A Krampus Christmas will run for a limited time on December 13 & 14 from 7 PM to 10 PM at a new location - 2 Campion Road in New Hartford.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Learn more at Crookedhorror.com.

Tradition Christmas Displays

If the traditional holiday displays are more your style, there are several to choose from in New York. From walking through the Adirondacks to driving through a forest lit for Christmas, there's something for everyone to get in the holiday spirit.

