See Crazy Photos & Video of Hurricane Like Weather in New York

The good news is there were no confirmed tornadoes that touched in Central New York. The bad news is strong winds blew down trees, power lines and left thousands without power.

A little further West, Mother Nature pounded Canandaigua, New York with what looks more like a hurricane than a possible tornado.

Heavy rain and strong winds blew in very quickly. Watch how fast things changed in the video below at the 35 second mark.

Pump No More

The strong winds blew down trees and power lines in Herkimer. It even toppled a few gas pumps at the Sunoco gas station.

Credit - Lesa Blades

Left in the Dark

Thousands across New York are still in the dark after scattered outages. Crews are continuing to work on restoring power.

You can check the National Grid Outage Map to see an estimated time when your power will be back on.

Heat Advisory & More Storms

The heat, humidity and storms continue today. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 PM, Tuesday July 16 with heat index expected to hit the triple digits.

Scattered severe storms will also be possible this afternoon and evening with damaging winds and heavy rain. Large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

