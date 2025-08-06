Crazy Otto’s Empire Diner of Herkimer is getting some well-deserved spotlight.

Their episode on America’s Best Restaurants is set to premiere on Monday, August 11th at 7:00PM right on the America’s Best Restaurants Facebook page. If you haven’t heard of Crazy Otto’s, it’s time to get familiar with this iconic diner known for the World’s Largest Omelet and classic breakfast fare that locals swear by.

A Record-Breaking Breakfast Experience

Crazy Ottos Empire Diner Crazy Ottos Empire Diner loading...

Since opening its doors in 1952, Crazy Otto’s Empire Diner has kept its mountain view charm alive, offering a nostalgic atmosphere that takes you back to simpler days. Located just off Exit 30 on the New York State Thruway in Herkimer, it’s easy to find and hard to forget once you experience their massive portions and friendly, down-home service.

Why Crazy Otto’s Stands Out on America’s Best Restaurants

Crazy Ottos Empire Diner Crazy Ottos Empire Diner loading...

The America’s Best Restaurants website highlights eateries across the country, celebrating unique local flavors and standout dining experiences. Crazy Otto’s stands out not only for its delicious food but also for the warmth and community vibe it brings. As the Facebook post from Crazy Otto’s shares, they’re thrilled to be featured and want everyone to tune in to see why their loyal customers keep coming back.

Plan Your Visit to Crazy Otto’s

Crazy Ottos Empire Diner Crazy Ottos Empire Diner loading...

If you’re looking for a place where breakfast is more than a meal, where it’s a tradition, Crazy Otto’s Empire Diner is a must-visit. Be sure to catch their America’s Best Restaurants episode to get a glimpse of what makes this diner a true Mohawk Valley gem.

