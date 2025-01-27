Udder Chaos: First Responders Moo-ve Mountains to Rescue Trapped Cow

First Responders answer the call no matter how small. This time they had to moo-ve mountains, or at least a ton of snow to help rescue a trapped cow in Central New York.

Crystal started her morning as she always did - going into the kitchen for a cup of coffee. It quickly took a turn when she looked out the window into her backyard. "I thought well, that doesn't look right."

The building their cow Pearl called home had collapsed on one side due to all the heavy snow that's fallen non-stop for weeks. "I was sure she was under all that snow."

Credit - Crystal V Credit - Crystal V loading...

Trapped Not Crushed

Luckily Pearl was just stuck and had no way to get out.

Crystal was home alone at the time and called her husband Michael. He tried contacting a few friends and neighbors but no one was home.

Credit - Crystal V Credit - Crystal V loading...

First Responders to the Rescue

That's when the Western Fire Department came to the rescue.

The First Responder worked quickly to get Pearl free from under all the snow. "It took them about 5 minutes."

Credit - Crystal V Credit - Crystal V loading...

Answer the Call No Matter How Small

Crystal and Michael are grateful to the first responder who answered the call. "Although this was not serious, the response, the outpouring of support and professionalism shown by all members in rescuing our trapped cow, speaks volumes to their merit and their character, not only when human life is at risk, but that of livestock, pets, and other life forms," said Michael.

Pearl is headed to another barn she will call home until the Spring.

"That definitely wasn't something on my bingo card for the day," joked Crystal.

Credit - Crystal V Credit - Crystal V loading...

Get our free mobile app