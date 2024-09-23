Country Superstar Coming to Turning Stone

A country superstar is returning to Central New York for the first time in 8 years.

Turning Stone Resort Casino continues the tradition of mega concerts. Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw and Old Dominion have performed over the past few years. But this one may be the biggest yet.

It's KEITH URBAN!

Keith in New York Over the Years

The last time Keith performed in Central New York was at Lakeview in Syracuse back in 2016. Oh, he's been to New York over the years, just not THIS close.

SPAC in 2018

Dick's Sporting Goods Open in 2019

CMAC in 2022

Yes, I've been to every show. If Keith is within driving distance, I'm there! Now Central New Yorker only have to drive minutes to the show rather than hours.

Keith at Turning Stone

Keith just released High, his 12th studio album and the first in 4 years.

For the first time in 8 years, Urban will be in Central New York for a performance at Turning Stone's Events Center.

WHO: Keith Urban

WHERE: Turning Stone Events Center

WHEN: Friday, December 6 at 8 PM

The 'Ville: Phoenix Club Presale September 25 at 10:00 am

TS Rewards Presale September 26 at 10:00 am

Public On Sale September 27 at 10:00 am

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Thomas Rhett at Lakeview

Thomas Rhett is the first artist to be announced for the 2025 lineup at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York.

WHO: Thomas Rhett with Tucker Wetmore & The Castellos

WHERE: Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater in Syracuse

WHEN: Thursday, August 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com or Livenation.com.

Blake Shelton in Albany

Blake Shelton will also be making a stop in New York in 2025 too.

The "Friends & Heroes" tour is coming to the MVP Arena in Albany on March 8, 2025. Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and Deanna Carter will open the show.

WHO: Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes 2025

WHERE: MVP Arena

WHEN: Saturday, March 8, 2025

