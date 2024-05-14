Country Outlaws Coming to Our City for Summer Concert in Central New York

Country Outlaws Coming to Our City for Summer Concert in Central New York

The concerts keep coming to Central New York. Country outlaws are coming to our city to take the stage at Turning Stone this summer.

Some big names have performed at the Resort & Casino in Verona over the last few years. Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw were some of the bigger acts that were part of the 30th Anniversary celebration last year.

One Man Band

This year Old Dominion has been announced in the Events Center on Saturday, June 22, 2024. A week later, another massive star is coming to town.

Brad Paisley Returns to Turning Stone

Brad Paisley will return to the Events Center. He'll be making a stop on his “Son of the Mountains World Tour” on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

Paisley is no stranger to the casino and Central New York. He's performed at Lakeview in Syracuse and several times at the casino. The last time was in 2017 when he took time to sing Happy Birthday to a Stittville teen.

Midland Makes Stop at Turning Stone

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated band Midland will perform on Friday, August 9, in the Event Center.

You can upgrade your tickets to the Midland Deluxe VIP Package that includes access to a pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with the band.

Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson

Save a horse. Ride a Cowboy! The latest Turning Stone concert announcement has the outlaws of country coming to town.

Big & Rich are hitting the Event Center with "Redneck Woman" Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister on Saturday, August 17 at 8:00 PM.

Fan Club Presale May 15 at 10:00 AM
Ticketmaster Presale May 16 at 10:00 AM
TS Rewards Presale May 16 at 10:00 AM
Public On Sale May 17 at 10:00 AM

