Country Icon Added to New York State Fair Concert Lineup

A country icon has been added to the growing list of free entertainment at the New York State Fair.

One of the best state fairs in the country is only a month away. Escape artists, jugglers, robots, racing pigs, and splashing sea lions are all part of the fun at every turn.

The DINOSAUR EXPEDITION, an interactive, educational experience returns this summer for all 13 days.

More than 60 life-size and life-like, prehistoric dinosaurs will roar into the Exposition Center on opening day, August 21.

Live Music Every Day

39 national acts will be performing at the New York State Fair. Free live entertainment goes on every day in Chevy Court and Suburban Park.

There are artists from all genres and even some events planned for the kids. The latest act to be announced is one of country music’s most successful artists.

Crystal Gayle will perform during Women's Day at Chevy Court on August 28 at 1:00 PM.

“With a handful of acts left to announce, we’re really looking forward to the entertainment lineup that we’ve put together and can’t wait to feel the energy this summer in Chevy Court and Suburban Park,” said Fair Director, Julie LaFave.

Lots to See & Do

Live music is just one of the many things you can see and do at the New York State Fair.

There will be tasty food around every corner. The popular milk bar will be back and let's not forget the famous butter sculpture that gets unveiled a few days before the gates open.

The New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, September 2.

