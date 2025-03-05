Governor’s Latest Move Against Striking Correction Officers Hits “New Low”

Correction officers in New York continue to strike, despite the Governor’s threats of firings and the removal of health insurance. And Kathy Hochul doesn't seem to be done yet. Her latest action is being called a 'new low.'

Some officers have returned to work, but the majority are holding the line on the picket line for the third straight week.

Hundreds of officers gathered outside the state capitol in Albany to protest unsafe working conditions on Tuesday, March 4. Instead of addressing their concerns, new mandates have now been introduced.

New Low

Senator George Borrello is calling the Governor's latest action against correction officers a "new low." Those out on Family and Medical Leave or Workman's Comp will need to return to work.

"Now, she’s forcing officers on workers' compensation—those injured on the job due to the dangerous, inhumane conditions she has refused to fix—to return to work or face termination."

Senator Borrello says the act is a violation of labor laws that is somehow acceptable when the Governor does it to our correction officers.

"Imagine if a private-sector business told injured employees that they must return to work or face firing. This blatant disregard for workers’ rights is shameful."

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said everyone was ordered back to work "because of the illegal action and safety conditions the illegal action created."

Free Dental

As the Governor continues to take things away from striking correction officers, others are stepping in to help.

Ithaca Dentistry is offering free exams to any correction officer who has lost their insurance and is facing a dental emergency.

