Most Beautiful College Campus In The World Is In New York State

One of the most beautiful college campuses in the world can be found in New York State.

When it comes to campuses, the world offers an array of breathtaking settings that combine architectural brilliance with natural beauty. From ivy-covered halls nestled in the English countryside to sunlit terraces overlooking the Mediterranean, these campuses are as inspiring as the minds they cultivate.

Among the 25 most beautiful campuses across the globe, only one from New York State makes the list—and it’s far from the bustling streets of New York City.

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York

Nestled in the picturesque town of Ithaca, Cornell University claims its place on this prestigious list.

Perched atop rolling hills overlooking the serene waters of Cayuga Lake, Cornell’s campus is 745 acres of Ivy League charm that offers students and visitors an awe-inspiring backdrop for learning and exploration.

The campus showcases a rich tapestry of architectural styles, from collegiate gothic to neoclassical, Victorian, and modern designs.

National Register of Historic Places

Ten of Cornell's buildings have earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places, including the ornate Victorian Gothic Andrew Dickson White House and the Greek Revival-style Bailey Hall.

There are a number of local landmarks spread across the gorgeous campus including the Ezra Cornell Statue.

Best College in the Nation

Cornell also has the honor of being the only University in Central New York to make Niche's Top 20 Best in the nation, coming in at #17.

It's not easy to get into though. The acceptance rate at Cornell is only 7%.

It's not cheap either. Tuition is over 26 grand! That's $6,000 more than Yale, the top school in the country.

