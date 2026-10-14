Cornell Suspends Fraternity Parties Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Cornell University is making some major changes to campus life following growing outrage over allegations of sexual assault involving members of a fraternity in 2024.

On Tuesday, October 13, Cornell President Michael Kotlikoff announced several immediate measures aimed at improving campus safety, supporting survivors, and taking a closer look at fraternity culture.

The announcement comes as the university faces mounting criticism over how it handled allegations made by a former student.

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Fraternity Parties Are on Hold for the Rest of the School Year

One of the biggest changes is a suspension of all parties and social events at fraternity houses through the end of the 2026-2027 academic year.

The university says the pause will give officials time to review fraternity life and determine whether it can continue in a way that keeps students safe.

READ MORE: Shaboozey Calls to 'Protect Women' Amid High-Profile Cornell 7 Allegations

A zero-tolerance policy will be in place for violations, with chapters facing immediate suspension if they hold prohibited events.

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New York State Police Will Help Investigate Sexual Assault Reports

Cornell is also planning to work with New York State Police on sexual assault investigations.

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The university also plans to add staff to its Office of Civil Rights and expand support for students who have experienced sexual assault or harassment. Additional resources will focus on helping survivors and addressing their mental health needs.

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The Changes Follow Disturbing Allegations

The announcement comes after a former Cornell student, identified in a lawsuit as Jane Doe, alleged that she was drugged and sexually assaulted by seven men at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

The allegations have sparked protests and widespread criticism of the university's response. The criminal investigation has been reopened, and New York Attorney General Letitia James was appointed as a special prosecutor in the case.

Cornell has also brought in former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates to lead an independent review of how the university handles sexual harassment, sexual assault and related misconduct.

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Cornell Says More Work Needs to Be Done

Along with the immediate restrictions, the university plans to revisit its approach to sexual violence prevention and explore safer social activities for students.

Officials say they want to address the broader culture surrounding sexual violence, not simply respond to individual cases.

The big question now is whether the new policies and independent reviews will lead to lasting changes that make students safer, and why it took University officials so dang long to address the issues.