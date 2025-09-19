As another anniversary of one of Cornell University’s most famous pranks approaches, the story of the McGraw Tower pumpkin continues to mesmerize students, alumni, and anyone who loves a good campus legend.

It all started back in October 1997, when a single 50-pound pumpkin mysteriously appeared perched atop McGraw Tower, balanced impossibly on the spire 173 feet in the air.

How did it get there? Who pulled it off?

Credit - Frank DiMeo/Cornell University Credit - Frank DiMeo/Cornell University loading...

Prankster Remains a Mystery

Over the years, theories have run wild.

Some say a student teamed up with a few local Ithaca residents, carefully climbing the tower and using duct tape to secure the pumpkin.

Others whisper about an out-of-state student who allegedly confessed, but no one ever confirmed it. The prank, it seems, was as much about secrecy as it was about spectacle.

Another Pumpkin Appears Years Later

By the time the 20th anniversary rolled around in 2017, journalist Farhad Manjoo—who had covered the story for The Cornell Daily Sun and later moved on to The New York Times- called it “the greatest prank in Cornell history.” He even hinted that the original pranksters might finally be ready to step forward, though their identities remain unknown.

In 2023, two anonymous students decided to test the waters themselves and recreated the stunt, using scaffolding set up for tower renovations. Their goal wasn’t to outdo the original prank, but to see if it could still be done, and to honor the audacity of those who pulled it off decades ago.

Even today, the pumpkin atop McGraw Tower is more than just a story; it’s a symbol of Cornell's creativity, daring, and humor.

The prankster’s identity may remain a secret forever, but the legend lives on, inspiring awe and maybe a little envy among anyone who dreams of leaving their mark on campus.