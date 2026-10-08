Seven former Cornell University fraternity members are facing intense national scrutiny following a shocking sexual assault lawsuit filed by a female student, known as "Jane Doe."

READ MORE: The Silence Ends Here: March Planned At Cornell

The group widely referred to as the "Cornell 7," consists of former members of the Chi Phi fraternity.

The case exploded into the public eye after the student-run newspaper, The Cornell Daily Sun, took the rare and high-risk step of publishing the names of the accused students.

Students demanding accountability

The lawsuit alleges that the student was sexually assaulted at a fraternity house party in early 2024.

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The university’s handling of the situation sparked massive campus protests, with students demanding accountability.

The outrage quickly reached state leadership, leading New York Governor Kathy Hochul to appoint State Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to launch a full criminal investigation into the matter.

Pop Culture Reaction

As the case continues to dominate headlines, it has also caught the attention of major music artists.

During a recent stop on his Outlaws Never Die tour, country-hip-hop star Shaboozey used his time on stage to address the crowd with a powerful message.

In a viral concert video widely shared across social media, the singer delivered a passionate speech, telling the audience, "We gotta protect women."

While Shaboozey did not explicitly name the university or the individual students involved, fans and commentators immediately connected his words to the ongoing Cornell case.

READ MORE: Upstate New York Cornell Lawsuit Names 7 Fraternity Members

Social media users have heavily praised Shaboozey for using his massive platform to speak out against sexual violence.

His speech joins a growing wave of celebrity responses, including pop star Olivia Rodrigo, who previously condemned the university's response.

For many, Shaboozey's message serves as an urgent reminder for men to act as allies and ensure women feel safe.