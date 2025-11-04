It was just another quiet afternoon at one Central New York restaurant when everything changed in an instant.

Around 12:30 p.m., a car drove straight through the side of the Copper Cricket in Hamilton, and patrons were sitting at both corner booths right where the car crashed.

Michelle Larmon, a server at the restaurant, was on shift when it happened. “It was the scariest situation ever,” Michelle said. “By the grace of God, everyone is okay.”

The driver, a woman with a medical condition, allegedly passed out behind the wheel, causing the car to plow through the side of the restaurant.

Minor Injuries

Staff immediately went into action, checking on customers and helping clear the area. Two people were taken for medical evaluation with minor injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our customers who were injured or affected by the crash, and also for the driver who was unconscious due to health reasons,” said Michelle.

Take Out Only

The restaurant is now temporarily operating take-out only while repairs are completed.

“We are extremely grateful for our wonderful police, fire, and EMT services,” Michelle said. “And the staff did an amazing job staying calm under pressure while helping others.”

Despite the shocking incident, the Copper Cricket team is focused on safety and getting back to normal.

Repairs are expected to happen as quickly as possible.

