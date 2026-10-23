The Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown has once again earned national recognition, landing a spot on the Historic Hotels of America 2026 Awards of Excellence list.

Nestled on the shores of Otsego Lake, the iconic 1909 resort continues to stand out as one of the premier historic retreats in the country.

How The Winners Are Picked

The Historic Hotels of America 2026 Awards of Excellence list is divided into groups based on number of guestrooms.

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The Otesaga Resort Hotel falls into the category of 76 to 200 guestrooms with a total of 132 rooms.

And it's not just about numbers. The award also celebrates its history and guest experience.

Also keeping track of properties which provide exceptional customer hospitality and service.

A Long Tradition of National Acclaim

This latest recognition is part of a decades-long history of excellence for The Otesaga. First inducted as an official member of Historic Hotels of America back in 1994.

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The property has spent over 30 years earning continuous accolades, including AAA Four Diamond ratings and top rankings from USA Today.

Otesaga Is No Stranger To Honors

The Otesaga Resort Hotel was named on a variety of prestigious lists over the years:

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...and countless more.

Photo: historichotels.org Photo: historichotels.org

Hotel History

Opening on July 12th of 1909 , the Otesaga Resort Hotel in Cooperstown was built along the southern shore of Lake Otsego by heirs to the Singer Corporation, brothers Edward Severin Clark and Stephen Carlton Clark.

Designed by architect Percy Griffin in the Federal style, the grand lakeside landmark has remained family-owned and a member of Historic Hotels of America since 1994.