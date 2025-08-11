It was supposed to be a moment of celebration, instead, it turned into one of the scariest victory lane scenes NASCAR fans have seen in a while.

On Saturday (8/9), 19-year-old Connor Zilisch, the NASCAR Xfinity Series points leader, clinched his sixth win of the season at Watkins Glen International in New York. But just moments after taking the checkered flag in the Mission 200, things went sideways.

The Moment It All Went Wrong

According to CBS News, Zilisch was climbing onto the roof of his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to celebrate when he slipped. Video of the incident shows Zilisch catching his foot in the window netting, tumbling headfirst to the ground, and landing hard.

NASCAR officials said he was “awake and alert” before being taken on a backboard to the trackside medical center, then transported to a local hospital. Hours later, Zilisch updated fans on social media:

“Thank you everybody for reaching out today. I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone.”

He also thanked the medical staff for their quick work and said he was “grateful it wasn’t any worse.”

A Roller-Coaster Race to Victory

The fall was just the final dramatic chapter in what had already been a roller-coaster day. Zilisch started from the pole but got tangled with teammate Shane van Gisbergen while fighting for the lead on Lap 65. A restart dropped him from first to fifth, but he charged back, retaking the lead and holding it for the final four laps.

READ MORE: Syracuse Football Partners With NASCAR

This isn’t Zilisch’s first injury setback. Earlier this season, he missed a race at Texas after a back injury from a crash at Talladega. Since returning, he’s posted 11 straight top-five finishes and five wins.

If you missed the on-track fireworks before that wild victory lane moment, we’ve got exclusive photos from the Glen below.

NASCAR Xfinity Series At Watkins Glen International In New York Here are some behind the scenes photos from Watkins Glen taken on August 9th 2025: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler