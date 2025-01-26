A Central New York family is seeking help to find their autistic son, who they haven't heard from in three months.

21-year-old Daniel Martinell left his home in Clark Mills in October after a disagreement with his mom who didn’t allow a friend named “Kim,” to stay at their house.

The Kirkland Police Department said the family hasn't heard from him since/ "They’re deeply worried about his well-being."

The family believes Daniel might be in the La Vale, Maryland area, driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with New York plates: KCE8145. "It’s also possible Kim is traveling with him."

Daniel has Autism, but his family says he’s high-functioning, independent, and capable of taking care of himself. They just want to make sure he’s safe so they reached out to the Kirkland Police Department for help, hoping for a welfare check to confirm he’s okay.

Police say Daniel might still be upset and avoiding contact. "His family wants him to know they care and just need to know he’s alright."

If you’ve seen Daniel, his car, or have any information, you're asked to contact the Kirkland Police Department at 315-853-3311 or your local police. His family would be incredibly grateful for any help.

