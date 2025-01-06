Frozen Frontier: Central New York Braces for Prolonged Arctic Blast

Now that you've shoveled several feet of snow from the first massive storm of 2025, get ready for an arctic blast to hit Central New York.

Not only will the below normal temperatures hang around for awhile, Old Man Winter may bring more snow too.

The National Weather Service says we won't see anywhere near the amount of snow we just did. Thank God!

"Unlike this last event that brought feet of snow to Oneida county, the flow will be much more northerly and there wont be a multi lake connection."

Below Normal Temps

Central New York will feel like the North Pole with temperatures well below normal for this time of year.

The overnight hours into Tuesday morning will be the coldest of the week with wind chills at -4. Daytime highs will be in the teens until we hit the weekend. Friday and Saturday will be near 30, which will feel like a heat wave compared to the rest of the week. And we may actually see some sun.

Utica/Rome Long Range Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18.

Monday Night: A chance of snow showers after 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -4. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Tuesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 16.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

