Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce Are Headed to Albany

Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce Are Headed to Albany

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Another Big Country Concert Announcement for New York!

Country music fans have had a pretty good couple of days when it comes to concert news.

First came the announcement that Morgan Wallen is bringing his 'Last Time I Checked' tour to Highmark Stadium in Buffalo for not one, but TWO nights.

Now, there's another big name being added to the 2027 concert calendar, and this one is in Albany.

Cody Johnson and Carly Pearce in Albany

Cody Johnson is bringing his 'Cody Johnson & Friends' show to MVP Arena on Saturday, March 13, 2027, and he's not coming alone. Carly Pearce is joining him for the show.

READ MORE: Riley Green Is Coming to Lakeview in Syracuse in 2027

From "Til You Can't" and "The Painter" to "Dirt Cheap," Johnson has built quite a following, and his live shows have become a big draw for country fans.

The show starts at 7 PM, and doors open at 6.

Police Productions
Police Productions

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10 AM through Ticketmaster.

Here's a look at the announced ticket prices:

  • VIP: $179.50
  • Reserved: $119.50
  • Reserved: $99.50
  • Reserved: $79.50
  • Reserved: $69.50
  • Reserved: $59.50

MVP Arena is located at 51 South Pearl Street in Albany. You can find tickets at Ticketmaster.com or check out the venue at mvparena.com.

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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Filed Under: albany
Categories: Concerts, TSM