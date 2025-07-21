Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 9th because one of Central New York’s most unique and spirited events is making its grand return.

The 82nd Annual Central New York Scottish Games will once again take over Long Branch Park in Syracuse from 9AM to 8PM. You’re invited to be a part of the celebration.

What to Expect at the Scottish Games

This family-friendly event brings the sights, sounds, and strength of Scottish tradition to life. Including solo piping and drumming, lively pipe bands, traditional Highland dancing, and thrilling feats of athleticism in the heavy games (yes, that includes caber tossing). Kids will have their own set of summer games to enjoy, and there’s all sorts of Celtic-themed vendors, food, live entertainment, and cultural exhibits. And twice during the day, the haunting and powerful sound of massed pipe bands will fill the air.

The Rich History of the Central New York Scottish Games

The history of these games goes deep. Back in the 1930s, a group of Scottish-Americans hosted the first games in Auburn. After WWII put a temporary halt to large gatherings, the tradition was revived by Clan Douglas, who were officially chartered in 1945. Over the decades, the games grew, eventually settling into their current home at Long Branch Park in the early 1990s. Even the pandemic couldn’t dampen the spirit of this long-running tradition. And now, the Games are back and stronger than ever, bringing together the community for a full day of culture, music, food, and fun.

If you have any ticket questions, reach out to Bridey Ryan at: tickets@cnyscottishgames.org

Pre-sale Tickets:

Adults (13+): $15

Seniors (60+) / Veterans: $12

Children (6–12): $10

Ages 5 and under: Free

(Service fees apply online)

So dust off your tartan, bring the whole family, and come experience a day that honors Scottish heritage and community pride.

