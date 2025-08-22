When severe storms ripped through Central New York on June 22nd, the damage left behind was devastating. Need help recovering?

Thousands of residents were without power, flooding caused widespread headaches, and in Clark Mills, an EF-1 tornado tragically claimed three lives. Now, for homeowners in Madison, Oneida, and Otsego counties, some much-needed help is finally on the way.

READ MORE: Shocking Video Shows Devastation in Hardest Hit Storm Area

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is stepping in with low-interest disaster loans to assist families in the recovery process. While the name might suggest these loans are just for businesses, they’re also available to homeowners who need financial support to repair and rebuild.

To make the process easier, a Disaster Loan Outreach Center is opening at the Village of Canastota offices. The center, located at 205 South Peterboro Street, will begin operating Friday, August 23rd, and stay open through September 5th. This is a walk-in resource for anyone in Madison County needing help with their application or questions about eligibility.

Here’s when the center will be open:

Mondays–Fridays: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Labor Day)

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sundays: closed

Final day: Friday, September 5, closing at 4 p.m.

The deadline to apply for physical property damage loans is October 20th, according to the Governor’s Office. That may sound like plenty of time, but officials are encouraging residents not to wait until the last minute.

If you or someone you know was affected by the June 22nd storms, now’s the time to explore your options for relief. Recovery may take time, but help is available, and the sooner applications are submitted, the sooner families can start moving forward.