Heads up, Central New York drivers: You'll see orange cones and detour signs pretty much everywhere over the course of the week.

The NY State Department of Transportation has dropped its weekly road project update, and this week, construction touches a wide swath of Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Fulton, Hamilton, and Montgomery counties. From lane closures to full road shutdowns, here’s what to watch out for while driving around the region starting August 18th:

Oneida County

Utica: Burrstone Road, Champlin Avenue, and French Road will see lane closures as crews work on signals. Over on I-90, the bridge over North Genesee Street is under rehab, so southbound Genesee Street traffic is detoured via Riverside Drive.

Boonville: Routes 12D, 294, 46, and Schuyler Street are seeing lane closures with flaggers in place while crews install signs and clean drainage pipes.

Clinton: Expect daily lane closures on Route 12B (Robinson Road to Harding Road) and Route 412 (Franklin Ave to College Hill Rd) for new curbs, sidewalks, and drainage work. Long-term lane shifts are in effect near McDonald’s and over Oriskany Creek for sidewalk and culvert projects.

New Hartford: Middle Settlement Road (Route 5B) and Genesee Street/Oxford Road will have lane closures with flaggers while waterline and sewer relocations happen. Shoulder closures are also in place on Route 5 for manhole work.

Other Spots With Lane Or Shoulder Closures

Sangerfield (Route 20), Waterville (Route 12), Whitesboro (Route 69 bridge work), Verona (Routes 46, 49, 365), Trenton (Route 365), Steuben (Route 274 full closure with detour), Augusta (Route 26), and Rome (Erie Blvd westbound).

Bridge inspections: North Genesee Street in Utica is seeing lane closures for bridge inspections, while Route 825 in Rome has closures for bridge joint repairs.

READ MORE: Low Water Levels Close Popular Central New York Boat Launch

Madison County

Georgetown & Eaton: Route 26 (Erieville Rd to Eaton Brook Rd) has lane closures with flaggers in place for paving operations.

Herkimer County

Ilion: Route 51 under Route 5S has daily lane closures for bridge painting. The Route 5S westbound ramp to Route 51 is also closed with a detour via Acme Road.

Frankfort: W Main Street is fully closed between Cemetery and Mill Streets. Detours are posted for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Herkimer: Route 28 between the I-90 exit and Marginal Road has lane shifts for I-90 bridge replacement work.

Dolgeville: Route 167 is fully closed in spots for culvert and sewer work. Pedestrian detours are in place on Helmer Ave.

Other active projects: Schuyler (Route 5 paving), various streets in Fort Plain (Routes 5S, 163, 80), and Barringer Road in Ilion (conduit installation).

READ MORE: Don't Miss It: Balloons Under The Moon Returns Central New York

Montgomery County

Amsterdam: Route 67 between Virginia Lane and Truax Road has lane closures with flaggers.

St Johnsville & Ephratah: Route 67 (Route 5 to Route 10) sees lane closures for reconstruction. Route 5 (between Route 67 and Snells Bush Rd) has National Grid utility work with lane shifts.

Danube & Minden: Route 5S has lane closures for National Grid utility work.

Glen: Route 5S between Dufel Rd and Shrine Rd is under bridge replacement.

Nelliston & Fort Plain: Multiple spots have lane closures for sewer and manhole work.

Fulton County

Rockwood: Route 29 is fully closed between Valley Rd and Church Rd for bridge replacement, with a signed detour via Route 10A and Route 10.

Hamilton County

Long Lake: Route 28 at the South Inlet of Raquette Lake has lane closures with temporary signals. Route 30 (Rice Rd to Franklin County line) has paving and manhole work. Culvert repair is happening on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad in Sabattis, and Route 30 (Old Indian Lake Rd to Jessup River Rd) sees lane closures for culvert and guiderail work.

Arietta: Route 10 (Stoner Lake Rd to Powley Rd) has lane closures with temporary signals for culvert replacement.

READ MORE: Go Outside: New York Launches 2025 State Parks Wellness Challenge

Regional Work

Expect crack sealing and longline pavement marking across various routes in Herkimer, Madison, and Oneida counties. Lane closures and flaggers will be present, and all work is weather-dependent.

For live updates and detailed detour maps, bookmark 511NY.org.

8 Exclusive Pizzas Only Available at New York State Fair It's fair time! Toss & Fire will serve up 8 exclusive pizzas at the 2024 NYS Fair. 4 beloved classics are back along with 4 new creations. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams