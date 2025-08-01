If you were out late in Central New York this week, you may have seen something strange in the sky.

What Locals Saw in Liverpool

One Liverpool resident shared on Reddit that around 11:20PM July 30th, they spotted “a very slow streaking object” moving west-northwest.

“I know there is a meteor shower kicking off,” the poster wrote, “but I’m familiar with those over the years. This wasn’t it… hot red/orange and moving slowly down towards the horizon. It was gone before I could snap a photo.”

READ MORE: New York Is a UFO Hotspot in 2025

Locals quickly chimed in with their own theories. One user, Silvernaut, said they’ve seen similar fireballs this time of year:

“The dull red/orange ones are slower moving with a longer tail. The best one I ever saw lit up the sky, broke into fragments, and I even heard a loud POW a few seconds later. Other people at the Sunoco saw it too!”

While some joked “Oh that’s Bob,” and another suggested it could’ve been a satellite, the most likely explanation is a fireball. A fireball is a brighter-than-usual meteor that can sometimes even be heard.

How to Report a Fireball in New York State

If you ever spot one, experts want to hear from you. You can report sightings to the American Meteor Society’s Fireball Report page at fireball.amsmeteors.org. These reports help scientists track meteor activity across New York and beyond.

Whether it was a meteor or something else, one thing is clear: next time you see a fiery streak overhead, make a report… and maybe keep your camera ready.

See The 10 New York Cities Most Likely To Have Ghost Or UFO Sightings Over the last few years, the discussion of UFOs certainly become a less taboo and more mainstream topic. Even government officials seem to be acknowledging sightings more frequently. Throw in ghost sightings, and there is just a lot of crazy stuff we just cannot explain. It turns out, the state of New York is a hotbed for these "supernatural" sightings. Since these sightings have been recorded, these are the 10 New York cities with the most supernatural occurrences according to Great Lakes Stakes. Including 2 in the Capital Region! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

5 Cities in New York Report the Most UFO Sightings in America Aliens love New York and are, apparently, frequent visitors to these five cities. Gallery Credit: BetUS