Meet the Antonio family. They decided to put up a simple lemonade stand here in Central New York. What started as a classic summer activity quickly turned into something much more meaningful.

Instead of pocketing the cash from their lemonade and cookie sales, the family chose to give the proceeds to local animal shelters. According to LocalSYR.com, the idea came straight from the children. Brittany Antonio, their mom, explained:

“They actually wanted to do a lemonade stand, so they came up with that idea. I asked them what they wanted to do with the money, and they immediately wanted to donate to the animals.”

Why the Lemonade Stand Idea Took Off

The kids did not stop with just a lemonade stand. They even donated toys to Humane-CNY, showing that sometimes the smallest hands can carry the biggest hearts. To make the family’s effort even more powerful, they also gave $3,000 to the Rome Humane Society. That gift was made in honor of Brittany’s father, who had recently passed away.

The Power of Small Donations

When asked why the project mattered so much, daughter Mia Antonio gave the kind of simple answer only a child can. She told LocalSYR.com:

“Because we love dogs and we always wanna try and help them as much as we can.” Her dad Nick added some humor, joking, “I was the ice scooper. It was a tough role. Someone had to do it, you know.”

For the Antonios, helping animals is not just a one time thing. Brittany explained the bigger picture clearly:

“All the animal shelters are in need, and a lot of them, so they run on donations, so even if it’s just 20 bucks, anything helps.”

That reminder is one the community can take to heart. It does not take a giant donation or a big organization to create change. Sometimes it looks like a folding table, a pitcher of lemonade, and a family choosing to give instead of keep.

