It’s been a huge year for Judo in Central New York. Several local clubs have officially teamed up to form the brand-new Central New York Judo Association.

CNY Dojos Unite Under New Judo Association

One of the strongest standouts continues to be Brown’s Judo, Jujutsu and Grappling in Utica. The dojo was founded back in 1996 by Sensei Dan Brown, alongside his son Jeff Brown, who went on to become a Jujutsu World Champion.

READ MORE: Your Guide To Fall Festivals Across Upstate New York

Four CNY Judo clubs hit the mats on Sunday, October 12th at the 22nd Annual Jason Morris Judo Championship in Burnt Hills, near Albany. This tournament, created by Olympic medalist Jason Morris, draws athletes of all ages from around the world.

Representing Central New York were:

Out of 50 total schools competing, Brown’s Judo placed in the top 10 overall. Here’s how the CNY competitors placed:

Brown’s Judo — Utica

Edgar Beltran: Bronze — Men’s Elite

Joseph Preston: 3x Bronze — Men’s Elite 100+, Men’s Elite 100–, Masters 94+

Katelyn Jodon: Double Bronze — Girls 9/10

Joseph Preston II: Gold — Cadet U18

Emma Preston: 4th place

Long Pham: 4th place

Carys Green: 4th place

Gabriel Green: 4th place

Kenneth Leonardo: 5th place

Vien Jiu-jitsu — Manlius

Christian Voelk: Gold

Brown Bear Athletics — New Hartford

Zayne Dunbar: 2nd place

Jay Guzman: 3rd place

Charleigh Dunbar: 4th place

Candido Donatello: 4th place

Gabriel Feliz: 4th place

Leon Rivera: 9th place

Photo via Amy Preston Photo via Amy Preston loading...

Cornell Judo Club

Members of the Cornell Judo Club were awarded medals; names were not provided.

How to Get Involved in Local Judo

If you or your kids are interested in getting involved in Judo locally, Brown’s School of Judo, Jujutsu and Grappling is active on Facebook and Instagram, or you can connect with Christian at @cnyjudo.

These Are The 30 Coziest Places To Live In New York