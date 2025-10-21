Central New York Judo Shines At Global Tournament
It’s been a huge year for Judo in Central New York. Several local clubs have officially teamed up to form the brand-new Central New York Judo Association.
CNY Dojos Unite Under New Judo Association
One of the strongest standouts continues to be Brown’s Judo, Jujutsu and Grappling in Utica. The dojo was founded back in 1996 by Sensei Dan Brown, alongside his son Jeff Brown, who went on to become a Jujutsu World Champion.
READ MORE: Your Guide To Fall Festivals Across Upstate New York
Four CNY Judo clubs hit the mats on Sunday, October 12th at the 22nd Annual Jason Morris Judo Championship in Burnt Hills, near Albany. This tournament, created by Olympic medalist Jason Morris, draws athletes of all ages from around the world.
Representing Central New York were:
- Utica’s Brown’s School of Judo, Jujutsu and Grappling
- New Hartford’s Brown Bear Athletics
- Manlius’ Vien Jiu-jitsu
- The original Cornell Judo Club
Out of 50 total schools competing, Brown’s Judo placed in the top 10 overall. Here’s how the CNY competitors placed:
Brown’s Judo — Utica
- Edgar Beltran: Bronze — Men’s Elite
- Joseph Preston: 3x Bronze — Men’s Elite 100+, Men’s Elite 100–, Masters 94+
- Katelyn Jodon: Double Bronze — Girls 9/10
- Joseph Preston II: Gold — Cadet U18
- Emma Preston: 4th place
- Long Pham: 4th place
- Carys Green: 4th place
- Gabriel Green: 4th place
- Kenneth Leonardo: 5th place
Vien Jiu-jitsu — Manlius
- Christian Voelk: Gold
Brown Bear Athletics — New Hartford
- Zayne Dunbar: 2nd place
- Jay Guzman: 3rd place
- Charleigh Dunbar: 4th place
- Candido Donatello: 4th place
- Gabriel Feliz: 4th place
- Leon Rivera: 9th place
Cornell Judo Club
Members of the Cornell Judo Club were awarded medals; names were not provided.
How to Get Involved in Local Judo
If you or your kids are interested in getting involved in Judo locally, Brown’s School of Judo, Jujutsu and Grappling is active on Facebook and Instagram, or you can connect with Christian at @cnyjudo.
These Are The 30 Coziest Places To Live In New York
New York Has 15 of the Most Popular Grocery Stores in America
Gallery Credit: Karolyi