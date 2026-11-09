First Snow of the Season Could Be Headed Toward Central New York

It's that time of year again. The days are getting shorter, the temperatures are dropping, and it looks like Mother Nature may be getting ready to remind Central New York that winter is coming.

The first snow of the season could make an appearance later this week, and while we're not talking about digging out the snowblower just yet, it's probably a good time to start thinking about winter weather.

Snow Could Make Its First Appearance Later This Week

According to the National Weather Service, a storm system is expected to move into the region Thursday and Friday, bringing the possibility of rain and snow. There could even be some lingering showers into Saturday.

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Forecasters are keeping an eye on the potential for a stronger coastal storm, possibly a nor'easter, to develop later in the week. There is still plenty of uncertainty about where that system will track and how much precipitation we'll see.

For now, higher elevations appear to have the best chance of seeing measurable snowfall if the storm takes a track south of our area. That means some communities could see their first flakes while others may just get a cold rain.

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And even if snow does fall, the warm ground should make significant accumulation difficult during the daytime Friday. Some lake effect rain and snow showers could linger into Saturday.

Photo by Chandler Cruttenden on Unsplash Snow falling against a clear blue sky over ice-covered tree branches

It's Been Six Months...Does Everyone Remember How to Drive in Snow?

There's something about the first snowfall of the season that seems to wipe everyone's memory clean when it comes to driving.

Every single winter, it's the same thing. People who have lived in Central New York their entire lives suddenly act as if they've never seen a snowflake before. We forget how to brake, how much room to leave between cars, and apparently that the gas pedal isn't the only pedal in the vehicle.

So, consider this your friendly annual reminder: SLOW DOWN!

The National Weather Service has a pretty simple message: "Ice and snow, take it slow." It's advice worth repeating, especially when those first slick roads show up.

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

It's Not Too Early to Get Ready

Whether you're excited to see the first snow or already counting down the days until spring, winter driving season is getting closer.

Let's all do ourselves a favor this year. Take it slow, leave some room, and remember that getting there five minutes later is better than not getting there at all.