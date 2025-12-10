There’s something really special about the way Central New York comes together during the holidays, and one of the best examples of that is happening right now at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Volunteers are still collecting bikes for the annual CNY Family Bicycle Giveaway, an event that has quietly changed thousands of children’s lives over the past three decades.

Where and When to Donate Bikes

If you’ve got a bike sitting in your garage that’s not getting much love, this is the perfect moment to give it a second life for Christmas. Board member Bob Webber says the biggest need right now is children’s bikes, and anyone wishing to donate can drop them off daily from 10AM to 5PM at the Dairy Building.

What Families Should Expect on Giveaway Day

This year’s giveaway will take place on December 20th at Fowler High School, with doors opening bright and early at 9AM. Webber is gently reminding families to be patient, though. Only 10 people will be allowed inside at a time, meaning you should be prepared for a wait in the cold. Each person is allowed to pick out one bike, and parents are encouraged to bring their children along so volunteers can help match them with the right fit.

Volunteers, along with groups like Syracuse Bike Party, have been steadily fixing up donations. Many of these helpers have been part of the tradition for years, and this season carries even more meaning than usual. That’s because this is the 30th year of the giveaway and the first without founder Jan Maloff, who passed away this summer.

The Legacy of Founder Jan Maloff

Maloff, a Nottingham High School graduate, came up with the idea when he was a kid himself. He and his friends used to let neighborhood children borrow their bikes, and the joy it brought stuck with him. As he once told Syracuse.com:

“I said to myself, ‘If I ever become rich someday, I will buy every kid a new bicycle.’ I never got rich. So, I did the next best thing.”

How Volunteers Keep the Mission Going

Today, volunteers are determined to keep his legacy rolling. And thanks to the generosity of people across Central New York, that mission continues.

