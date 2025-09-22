Your Guide To Central New York’s Construction This Week

Heads up, Central New York drivers: You'll see orange cones and detour signs pretty much everywhere over the course of the last week of August.

The New York State Department of Transportation has dropped its weekly road project update, and this week, construction touches a wide swath of Oneida, Madison, Herkimer, Fulton, Hamilton, and Montgomery counties. From lane closures to full road shutdowns, here’s what to watch out for while driving around the region starting September 22nd 2025:

Oneida County Traffic Updates

Utica: The I-90 bridge over North Genesee Street is under rehab. Southbound drivers heading downtown will see a detour that loops north on Genesee, then Riverside Drive, before swinging back south.

Boonville: Expect lane closures and flaggers on Route 12D, Route 294, Route 46, and Schuyler Street for striping work. At Route 12/12D, crews are finishing punch list items, drainage, paving, and sidewalks.

Clinton: Lane closures on Route 12B and Route 412 for new curb, sidewalk, and drainage work. Long-term lane shifts near McDonald’s and over Oriskany Creek.

New Hartford (Town): Middle Settlement Road (Route 5B) between Route 12B and Route 5 has lane shifts and closures for culvert replacement.

New Hartford (Village): Watch for shoulder closures and possible shifts at Genesee Street and Oxford Road during paving and curb work.

Whitestown: Commercial Drive between Greenman Ave and Main Street will see lane closures for utility work.

Whitesboro: Route 69 has shifts both ways due to I-90 bridge construction.

Verona: Route 365 at Blackmans Corners Road and Route 365 at Taylor Road will see shoulder closures for conduit and sidewalk work. Also, Route 49 between Lauther and Drummond has lane closures with temporary signals for culvert replacement.

Rome: Erie Blvd between James and George Streets is down a lane westbound for conduit, curb, and sidewalk work. Plus, rolling shoulder closures on Route 49 between East Dominick Street ramps and Route 12 ramps.

Western: Route 46 between Main Street and Gifford Hill Road has lane closures and temporary signals for culvert work.

Oneida Castle: Route 5 between High Bridge Road and Route 365 will have lane closures with flaggers for sewer work.

Madison County Traffic Updates

Georgetown/Eaton: Route 26 between Erieville Road and Eaton Brook Road has lane closures with flaggers for shoulder reconstruction.

Sullivan/Chittenango: Route 173 is closed between Cheese Factory and Palmer Roads. Detour: Palmer → Salt Springs → Route 5 → back to Route 173.

DeRuyter: Route 13 between Oil Mill and Middle Lake Roads will see lane closures for asphalt milling.

Herkimer County Traffic Updates

Frankfort: West Main Street is fully closed between Cemetery and Mill Streets. Eastbound detours through Ilion; westbound loops back from Ilion into Frankfort.

Herkimer: Route 28 near I-90 is under bridge replacement work, expect shifts both ways. Another closure with signals is in place between Kast Bridge Street and West End Road for culvert replacement.

Ilion: Lane closures at West Main and Barringer Road for conduit and sidewalk work.

Dolgeville: Route 167 is fully closed between Route 29 and Spencer Street for sewer replacements. A separate project between Slawson Street and Cramer Lane has a pedestrian detour via Helmer Ave and only local traffic allowed.

German Flatts: Route 5S eastbound between Route 51 and 28 has lane shifts for culvert rail replacement.

Town of Frankfort: Westbound passing lane closure on Route 5S under Higby Road for bridge pier repairs.

Montgomery County Traffic Updates

St. Johnsville/Ephratah: Route 67 between Route 5 and 10 has lane closures for drainage and ditching.

St. Johnsville/Little Falls: Route 5 has lane closures for National Grid work.

Glen: Route 5S between Dufel and Shrine Roads has lane/shoulder closures for a Thruway bridge replacement.

Nelliston: Route 5 has lane closures for sewer work.

Fort Plain: Route 5S lane closures for sanitary sewer cleaning and manhole work.

Root: Route 162 over Flat Creek has a southbound closure with flaggers for bridge painting.

Amsterdam: Lane closures at Route 67/Manny Corners Road and Route 30/Tessiero Square for conduit and sidewalk work. A full ramp closure is also scheduled for Route 30 over Route 5 on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

Hamilton County Traffic Updates

Long Lake: Route 28 at Raquette Lake has continuous lane closures with signals for construction. On Route 30, paving and guiderail work between Rice Road and the Franklin line, plus shoulder closures between Route 28N and School Road.

Arietta: Route 10 between Stoner Lake and Powley Roads has lane closures with temporary signals for culvert replacement.

Sabattis (Railroad): Culvert repairs on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad — no state highway impacts.

For live updates and detailed detour maps, bookmark 511NY.org.

