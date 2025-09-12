End Of An Era: After 45 Years, One Central New York Club Says Goodbye

Since 1979, the Hickel family has been at the heart of Club Monarch, also known as Monarch Banquets. That chapter is coming to a close.

A Family Legacy Since 1979

For more than four decades, the building has been in the family’s care. It was first purchased by Joe Hickel’s father, and later run by Joe and Monica. This fall marks a major milestone, and for the first time since that purchase, the family is stepping away from the business. But before they close this unforgettable chapter, Joe and Monica are hosting one final celebration.

What to Expect at the Farewell Event

On Sunday, September 28th, from 2PM to 5PM, guests will gather at Monarch Banquets for a true send-off. Tickets are $50 and include food, a three-hour open bar, and live entertainment by M-Dub (Myle Walker). To make it even better, the Buffalo Bills game will be projected on the big screen, so fans won’t miss a moment of the action.

“This is our last event, and we really just want to celebrate with the community that has supported us” Joe and Monica shared. “It’s about friends, memories, and a whole lot of fun.”

Rules for a Safe Celebration

While the event will have an open bar, there are a few ground rules to keep things safe and enjoyable: no shots, no doubles, and bartenders will cut off anyone who’s had too much. Food will be chef’s choice, prepared by Executive Chef and co-owner Joe Hickel, who has spent 22 years perfecting his craft in the Monarch kitchen. Everything will be served buffet-style with disposable plates and glassware, so guests can grab what they want and keep the celebration moving.

This event is strictly 21 and over, and no one under legal drinking age will be allowed inside. Tickets are non-refundable, and names will be checked at the door instead of paper tickets.

A Lasting Legacy in Central New York

For the Hickel's, this isn’t just about closing a business, it’s about honoring the legacy of a family tradition that has touched so many lives in Central New York. It’s the last chance to raise a glass at Monarch Banquets with Joe and Monica, and they want to make sure it’s a day to remember.

