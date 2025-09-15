To the person in the black SUV who sideswiped our brand-new Santa Cruz on Route 5 in Clinton around 3 PM on Saturday, September 13—yes, I’m talking directly to you.

You sideswiped us right by Byrne Dairy in the middle of the afternoon. Instead of stopping like a normal, responsible adult, you decided to floor it and take off. That’s not just reckless—it’s cowardly.

What happened next felt like something out of a low-budget action movie—a high-speed chase down Route 5. My husband actually managed to block you in a parking lot. For a split second, it looked like justice was about to catch up with you. But instead of owning up, you chose to double down. You drove right through someone’s yard like a maniac and disappeared.

Here’s what you don’t seem to get: accidents happen. People make mistakes. But you didn’t just sideswipe our car—you smashed the driver’s side mirror. That’s not nothing. That’s real damage. And instead of owning it, you ran.

Cars can be fixed. Mirrors can be replaced. But your choice to run instead of taking responsibility? That sticks.

You showed zero respect for anyone else on the road, and zero courage when it came to facing the mess you made.

So while you might think you pulled off some great escape, all you really did was prove you’re the kind of person who wrecks things and runs away. May karma catch up with you one day. My husband and I only wish we were there to see it.

Sincerely,

The people whose day you wrecked.