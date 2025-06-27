The town of Clinton united in a heartfelt tribute to Emily and Kenni Bisson — the twin girls tragically lost in the Clark Mills tornado.

The community came together to “Chalk the Town,” filling sidewalks throughout the downtown area with colorful chalk art, heartfelt messages, and uplifting drawings to celebrate the lives of the sisters and bring some brightness during an otherwise dark time.

People of all ages showed up to take part — children, parents, local artists, neighbors, and business owners who wanted to express their sympathy and solidarity.

Sidewalks along Park Row and College Street became vibrant mosaics of hope and remembrance. Many took time to write personal notes, draw rainbows, hearts, and symbols of peace, while others simply added splashes of color to help brighten the community.

Hearts, Rainbows, and Remembrance: Community Chalks for Twin Girls Even the rain couldn’t wash away the love. The Clinton community filled sidewalks with hearts, rainbows, and messages in memory of 6-year-old twins Emily and Kenni, lost in last week’s tornado. Each drawing a tribute. Each color a reminder. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Funeral Services

Funeral Services will be held at Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Home located at 35 College Street, Clinton.

The girls both loved vibrant colors; rainbows, tie-dye, hot pink, or bright yellow they wore it well. In honor of Emily and Kenni's lively and joyful spirits everyone is being asked to wear bright colors.

The family is also encouraging everyone, when thinking of these two beautiful girls, to find joy in the things they loved.

"Pick up a piece of chalk and draw something, bring the cool rock you found home, dance to your favorite song, swing the bat for them: live like Emmi and Kenni."

The services are scheduled for Sunday, June 29, 2025, from 4 to 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to local animal shelters and first responders.