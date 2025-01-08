You Need To Take Advantage Of This New Rule Across New York State

There's a new rule/law that goes into affect across New York State that'll truly make your life a million times easier.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced the effective date for its “Click to Cancel” Final Rule (“Rule”) will become effective on January 14th, 2025, and businesses will have until May 14, 2025, to comply.

What Exactly Is The Click To Canel Final Rule?

The rule is simple. Businesses have to make it as easy as possible to cancel a subscription or deal. Seriously, no more messing around and contacting 15 people from a gym, business, or anything you signed up for online. The CommLaw Group explains businesses will have to do the following:

1) clearly and conspicuously disclose material terms before obtaining a consumer’s billing information in connection with a negative option feature; 2) obtain a consumer’s express informed consent to the negative option feature before charging the consumer; and 3) provide a simple mechanism to cancel the negative option feature and immediately halt charges after the cancellation."

Seriously, long time overdo. Th FTC reports sellers will need to make it as easy for consumers to cancel their enrollment as it was to sign up.

“Too often, businesses make people jump through endless hoops just to cancel a subscription,” said Commission Chair Lina M. Khan. “The FTC’s rule will end these tricks and traps, saving Americans time and money. Nobody should be stuck paying for a service they no longer want.”"

You can read the full scoop online here, and learn how this law can work to your advantage.

