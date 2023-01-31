This is why you clean off snow and ice from your car. And not just a hole in the windshield to see through. The entire car needs to be cleared, including the roof. If not, this is what happens.

Mike Johnson, of Herkimer, New York, was driving on Route 28 on his way to work when a chunk of ice from an oncoming truck went flying off and smashed into his windshield. Thankfully, he wasn't injured and none of his 4 children were in the car.

"He wasn’t freaking out but I was," said Mike's finace Tiffy Fallon. "He calmly called me and said “babe. Your windshield just shattered.” He said it so calm I thought he was joking. But he wasn’t.

Credit - Tiffy Ej Fallon Credit - Tiffy Ej Fallon loading...

Glass Everywhere

The accident left Mike covered in glass. It was everywhere. "There was glass where my 4-month-old would have been sitting," Fallon said.

The driver of the other truck didn't stop to see if Mike was ok, nor did anyone else driving by. Thankfully the only thing that was damaged was the truck and that can be fixed.

Credit - Tiffy Ej Fallon Credit - Tiffy Ej Fallon loading...

Clear Snow & Ice

Fallon is hoping the accident will be a reminder for people to brush off cars and trailers before hitting the road.

Don't just clear the front windshield. Clean the entire car, and the roof too.

"You can put people's lives in danger when your being lazy and don’t brush off your car/truck/trailer."

Credit - Pam Adsit Credit - Pam Adsit loading...

Dangerous to Other Motorists

All that snow on the roof has to go somewhere, and it's usually straight into the windshield of the car behind.

Police are also reminding drivers about the dangers of not clearing snow and ice off vehicles before hitting the road. Busted windshields happen more often in the winter than you think.

Illegal?

It may be dangerous to not clean your car, but it's not illegal. At least not in New York. Oh, there is a bill in the Senate that would fine drivers who refuse to clean off all the snow. But it was introduced years ago and still hasn't gone anywhere. It's stalled in the Transportation Committee.

If it does ever pass, the fines for not cleaning all the snow off your vehicle could be anywhere from $150 to $850.

With all the other stupid laws across New York, it's surprising this isn't one of them. Especially if it brings in fines/money to the state. It's probably not on the books because it makes sense. And since when did our politicians in Albany make any sense?

Simple Winter Driving Tips Some Boneheads Forget Every Year It happens every time it snows. People seem to forget how to drive in winter weather, even in Central and Upstate New York. Here are a few simple tips to make it safer for you and everyone else on the road.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.