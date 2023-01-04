If you were thinking of finding a home with better drinking water, you don't have to travel too far to find it.

For the past year, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been helping local municipalities across the state improve their water quality with the Drinking Water Source Protection Program (DWSP2).

Young Woman Drinking Water by Sea Fuse loading...

What is DWSP2?

This program provides free assistance to municipalities looking to design and develop their own drinking water source protection plans. It's an ongoing program, but only a number of towns and villages completed their plan in 2022.

With over 40 municipalities currently participating in the program, only 13 were able to wrap up their efforts at the end of December. One of those being locally in Oneida County.

Credit - Clayville Fire Department Credit - Clayville Fire Department loading...

Village of Clayville

They were one of two municipalities participating through Herkimer Oneida Counties Comprehensive Planning Program. The other one being the Village of Bridgewater.

Clayville is proud to say they've completed their plan and improved drinking water to their residents. Not only have they benefited public health, but they've also cut down on future water treatment costs.

A black tap pouring water into a sink Rich Walker loading...

Other municipalities that completed their DWSP2 plan in 2022 include:

Village of Arcade

Village and Town of Ellicottville

Town of Fishkill

Town of Holland

City of Ithaca

Village of Monroe

Village of Ossining

Otisco Lake Towns of Marcellus, Onondaga, Preble, Spafford, Tully

Village of Ravena

See what other towns and villages are participating in the program by clicking here.

