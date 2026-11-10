Classic TV Jingles We Still Can't Get Out of Our Heads

There are some things you just never forget. Your childhood phone number, the words to your favorite TV theme song, and, of course, those commercial jingles that somehow managed to take up permanent space in your brain.

If I say, "Plop, plop, fizz, fizz," there's a pretty good chance you can finish the rest: "Oh, what a relief it is!" You might not have bought Alka-Seltzer in years, but those words are still right there.

And what about "Where's the beef?" Three little words that became bigger than a Wendy's commercial. Thanks to the little old lady wondering where the beef was, it became one of the most recognizable catchphrases of the 1980s.

Once You Hear Them, You Can't Stop Singing

Some jingles didn't just sell a product. They practically became part of our everyday vocabulary.

Remember the Oscar Mayer commercials? "My bologna has a first name, it's O-S-C-A-R..." Go ahead, admit it. You're singing the whole thing in your head right now. The same goes for "Oh, I wish I were an Oscar Mayer wiener." Generations of kids knew those lyrics, whether they wanted to or not.

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Then there was the classic Kit Kat jingle: "Give me a break, give me a break, break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar." You sang that one in your head too, didn't you?

And who could forget the Big Mac song? Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun. It was practically a memory test disguised as a hamburger commercial. And most of us still remember it today.

These Commercials Became Pop Culture

Some advertising catchphrases were so good they escaped the television screen.

"I'm lovin' it" became instantly recognizable for McDonald's, while "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there" is still easy to sing along with.

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And we all know "The best part of waking up is Folgers in your cup," whether you're a coffee drinker or not.

Let's not leave out the toys. "I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys 'R' Us kid" was practically an anthem for an entire generation.

They Don't Make Jingles Like They Used To

Today, commercials seem to come and go, but those old jingles have incredible staying power. You can hear just a few words or notes and immediately know the brand, the commercial, and sometimes even the decade.

Now here's a challenge: How many of these jingles can you finish without looking them up? And what's the one commercial song or catchphrase you STILL remember word for word?