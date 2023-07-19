Ice Cream, Cars & Good Music; 2nd Annual Cruise-In Returns to CNY
If you love Rock & Roll, restored cars and ice cream... then this is the event for you!
NYCM Employees is proud to present their 2nd Annual Classic Car Cruise-in at Pathfinder Village (Community for Down Syndrome). It's all going down Thursday, August 3rd from 5:30-7:30pm at their location on Chenango Road in Edmeston.
Fun for the Whole Family
Come see all the "gleaming" restored vehicles, all while enjoying free ice cream from Gilligan's of Sherburne. They're even featuring Pathfinder's signature flavor, "Pathfinder Palooza", which premiered at last year's Cruise-In.
The second annual “Best of Show” trophy will also be presented during the event. Last year’s inaugural award went to the Hunter Family of West Winfield for their 1947 MG TD roadster.
Read More: No Way! Peyton Manning Spotted in This Upstate NY Town
If you're a fan of Elvis Presley, you'll also love this. Elvis Tribute Artist Don Brown will be playing his classics all afternoon long. You can even meet Syracuse University's Otto the Orange, who will be inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in Indiana later this summer.
NYCM Co-Chair, Kim Mack says she hopes all classic car lovers will join them for an evening ‘just for fun'.
It’s about embracing community, enjoying a great setting, learning about some fantastic, restored cars, and celebrating the long partnership between NYCM and Pathfinder
No advance registration is required. The Cruise-In is free and everyone is welcome.