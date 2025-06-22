The third tornado of the season has touched down. This time in Oneida County.

The National Weather Service office in Binghamton NY is still conducting a storm survey in the Clark Mills area after severe thunderstorms moved through on June 22.

However, preliminary data and assessment confirms a tornado did occur, with peak intensity of around 95 mph winds.

"This tornadic damage was embedded within a larger area of straightline wind damage."

A final assessment including results of the survey are expected to be completed by 10 PM.

State of Emergency & Evacuations

A State of Emergency has been declared in the City of Oneida due to flooding and the possibility that the Oneida Creek will crest at 17 feet.

Residents are being asked to voluntarily evacuate from the following streets.

1. Devereaux St.

2. Sconondoa

3. E. Walnut

4. Wilson

5. Linden

6. Lexington Ave.

7. Stevens St.

8. Pearl St.

9. Stoddard St.

10. Pleasant

"Please understand that this is a serious issue and concern for your safety is the top priority. Remember your pets as well.

If you do not have a place to go, the Kallet Civic Center is open to the public.

Police and Fire are going door to door to notify all residents in the area.

Power Outages

Thousands are still without power in several communities across Central New York. Emergency crews have been working around the clock, attempting to restore power where possible.

But with more downed power lines and the scale of the damage, restoration could take several days in some areas.

Check out the power outage map at National Grid.

Rome and Clinton school districts will be closed on Monday, June 23 due to the flooding and damage in the area.

