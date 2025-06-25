In response to the devastating tornados and severe thunderstorms that struck Clark Mills, the Town of Kirkland, and surrounding areas on June 22, Oneida County and The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties have established an emergency relief fund.

The Clark Mills, Town of Kirkland, and Affected Areas Storm Relief Fund will provide direct support for local relief and recovery efforts, helping residents and communities impacted by widespread power outages and severe damage to homes and buildings.

"Our friends in the Town of Kirkland and the surrounding areas are facing unimaginable loss, and they need us—every one of us—now more than ever," said Alicia Dicks, President/CEO of the Community Foundation. This fund is more than financial support; it’s a lifeline of hope and a step toward healing for the lives and neighborhoods torn apart by this storm."

To contribute or learn more, visit Foundationhoc.org.

Need Help

Anyone who suffered damage in the storms and needs help can call 315-798-5502 between 8 AM and 6 PM for Tornado/Storm support services and to apply for the Clark Mills, Town of Kirkland and Affected Areas Storm Relief Fund.

The Oneida County Departments of Health, Mental Health and Community & Family Services will provide critical services from 8 AM to 6 PM for the rest of the week at the Kirkland Senior Center in Clark Mills and the Connected Community Schools in Rome.

Report Damage Survey

Oneida County Emergency Services and the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services – Individual Assistance – are asking for your help in gathering important data on storm-related damage.

The self-report survey is designed to collect detailed information about damage to homes, property, and businesses. The goal is to help state and local agencies identify and assess the impact of recent storms, which could support future recovery programs.

The survey is not a request for assistance or services.

No immediate aid is being offered through this form.

Your responses are confidential and used only for damage assessment—not shared with outside agencies.

Community members and organizations are being asked to help spread the word and encourage anyone affected to complete the survey as soon as possible. Participation is key to helping emergency officials understand the full scope of the storm’s impact.

