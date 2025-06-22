In the wake of a catastrophic storm, several Central New York counties are reeling from widespread destruction.

The storm, which unleashed violent winds and torrential rain, has left behind a trail of devastation, with trees uprooted, power lines down, and flooding that has forced road closures in multiple areas.

Take a tour of Clark Mills from the ground that seemed to take the brunt of the storm.

Fallen Trees and Power Outages

The storm’s fury was most apparent in the uprooted trees, which now block roads, homes, and vital infrastructure.

In many areas, entire blocks are unrecognizable, with large oak and pine trees snapped like twigs, their roots torn from the earth.

READ MORE: Hotel Utica Suffers Damage in Massive Storm

Power Outages

Some homes were crushed under the weight of fallen branches and debris, while others were left in the dark, as power lines were also torn down, leaving tens of thousands without electricity.

The power outages, affecting communities across several counties, have prompted emergency crews to work around the clock, attempting to restore power where possible. But with more downed power lines and the scale of the damage, power restoration is expected to take several days in some areas.

Check out the power outage map at National Grid.

Flooding and Road Closures

Heavy rainfall during the storm led to significant flooding, particularly in low-lying areas.

Many roads are now submerged or washed out completely, cutting off entire neighborhoods and communities.

Emergency teams are working tirelessly to clear debris and make the roads passable again.

Lives Lost

Sadly, the storm has claimed lives.

At least three individuals have been confirmed dead in the wake of the disaster. Two of them were children.

READ MORE: Storm Kills 3 in Clark Mills

Ongoing Clean-Up Efforts

As the storm clouds begin to clear and the skies brighten, local agencies, utility companies, and volunteers have begun the daunting task of cleaning up. Crews are working to remove trees from roads and restore power.

Despite the widespread damage, the community remains resilient. In the face of destruction, neighbors are helping neighbors, offering shelter, supplies, and a sense of solidarity.

