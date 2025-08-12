If you grew up shopping with stops at Sangertown in New Hartford, chances are you’ve made a stop at Claire’s.

Claire’s Legacy at Sangertown Square

Maybe you got your first pair of earrings there, hunted for that perfect sparkly headband before a homecoming dance, or just browsed for fun while wandering the mall. Now, after decades in business, the Sangertown Square location is closing for good.

Right now, the store’s windows are covered with big signs offering 30%, 40%, and even 50% off. While there’s no official last day on the calendar yet, court documents suggest this store will be gone soon. In fact, Claire’s has already confirmed at least 18 stores across the country will close by September 7th, and more could follow.

Why Claire’s Is Closing Nationwide

The reason? The company is in bankruptcy again. Claire’s first filed back in 2018, when they had over 4,500 stores around the world. Now, they’re down to just over 2,700, with 1,326 of those in the U.S. Their CEO, Chris Cramer, told USA TODAY they’re looking for a buyer for about 800 of those stores. If that sale doesn’t happen quickly, all locations could eventually shut down.

Last Chance for Deals and Memories

Since opening in 1961, Claire’s has been part of countless milestones. The company claims to have pierced over 100 million ears since 1978. For many, that first piercing at Claire’s was a big moment. For Sangertown Square, losing Claire’s is another hit to its lineup as malls across the country try to adapt to how people shop today. If you want to grab a few last-minute deals or just take one more walk through the store before it’s gone, now’s the time.

