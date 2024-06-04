You’ll Barely Believe Rare Cinnamon Bear Spotted in New York State

Seeing a black bear in New York isn't all that uncommon, especially in the Adirondack or Catskill mountains. There's anywhere from 6,000 to 8,000 of them across the state.

Seeing a cinnamon bear is something else entirely.

Cinnamon bears are actually a color morph of the black bear and are rare in the Northeast. Less than 1 percent of all the black bears in New York are a color other than black.

One of those rare bears was recently spotted in the Finger Lakes region near Montour Falls, New York. John Kucko shared a screenshot from a trail cam.

Cinnamon Bear in 2022

Amy Strouse Yackel had a rare cinnamon bear in her yard in 2022.

"Knocked over our bird feeder pole and had a feast," she shared on Facebook. "Coincidentally we live about 10 miles southwest of Montour Falls."

Credit- Amy Strouse Yackel/Facebook Credit- Amy Strouse Yackel/Facebook loading...

Rare Bear Sighting

Charlie Peguero also shared a cinnamon bear shot and from the looks of it, this momma was protecting her cub.

Credit - Charlie Peguero/Facebook Credit - Charlie Peguero/Facebook loading...

Where Are the Bears

Where are the bears in New York state?

50-60% inhabit the Adirondack region

30-35% inhabit the the Catskill region

10-15% inhabit the central-western region.

Bears are now well established in many other areas, including the Tug Hill, Hudson Valley, and across the Southern Tier.

GeorgePeters from Getty Images Signature GeorgePeters from Getty Images Signature loading...

Tips to Avoid Bears

The DEC has tips on what to do if you happen to run into a bear.

DO:

Use noise to scare bears away: Yell, clap, or bang pots.

Stay calm: Walk slowly and speak in a loud and calm voice.

Leave slowly: Cautiously back away from the bear and leave the area.

If a bear charges you: Stand your ground. If you have bear spray, dispense directly at the bear.

If a bear makes contact with you: Fight back with anything at hand (knife, stick, rocks, or fists).

DON'T:

Approach, surround, or corner a bear: Bears aggressively defend themselves when they feel threatened. Be especially cautious around cubs as mother bears are very protective.

Run from a bear: They may chase.

Throw your backpack or food at an approaching bear: This will only encourage bears to approach and "bully" you to get food. By teaching a bear to approach humans for food, you are endangering yourself, other campers/residents, and the bears.

Credit - Kaitlyn Moon Credit - Kaitlyn Moon loading...

To Avoid Bears Coming Onto Your Property:

Take down bird feeders in April. Bird feed such as suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them.

Bird feed such as suet and seeds are a very strong attraction for bears, even if they can't reach them. Clean your grill . Turn the grill on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors.

. Turn the grill on high for several minutes after you are done cooking to burn residual odors. Lock up your trash . Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should always be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building like a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear.

. Garbage is extremely attractive to bears. It should always be kept in sealed garbage cans inside a building like a garage or shed. Anything with an odor can attract a bear. Do not feed your pets outside . Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear.

. Leftover food or even an empty dish can attract a bear. Do not have refrigerators or freezers outside or on porches. Bears can smell what is inside.

Get our free mobile app

If You're Camping:

Throw out all your trash and recyclables.

and recyclables. Lock up your coolers and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight.

and food. Store food in either the trunk of your car or in the cab of your truck. Keep windows shut and food and coolers out of sight. NEVER keep food, coolers, or scented items in your tent .

. Treat all toiletries as food items . Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as food.

. Toiletry products are heavily scented and are as attractive to bears as food. Clean up after all meals immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and wash basins clean when not in use.

immediately. Keep grills, pots, pans, cooking utensils, and wash basins clean when not in use. Do not put grease, garbage, plastic diapers, cans, bottles, or other refuse into the fireplace . These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors.

. These items do not properly burn and will attract bears with their odors. Always remember when exploring the wilderness - you're in their home. Be vigilant and stay safe.

Bear Destroys Vehicle in Search of Food This is why you don't leave food anywhere bears can smell it. Even in your car. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams