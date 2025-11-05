If you’re the kind of person who starts humming Christmas songs before Thanksgiving—or just can’t resist the sparkle of twinkle lights—then there's one place where your holiday spirit truly comes alive.

Each year, Central New York’s largest garden nursery transforms into a 25,000-square-foot Christmas wonderland, packed with magic, memories, and more ornaments than you can possibly imagine.

We’re talking over 30 individually themed Christmas trees—each one carefully designed to reflect the latest trends in holiday décor.

Thousands of Ornaments

And the ornaments? More than 20,000 of them—making Chuck Hafner’s Garden Center Syracuse’s largest destination for ornaments.

Whether you’re searching for something sentimental, sparkly, or downright silly, you’re bound to find the perfect piece for your tree.

Pointsettia Room & Fresh Cut Trees

But the holiday cheer doesn’t stop there. Step into the Poinsettia Room, where over 14,000 vibrant poinsettias bloom—each hand-planted back in July and nurtured in Hafner’s greenhouses until they burst into festive color.

Outside, the scent of pine fills the air. Hafner’s fresh-cut Christmas trees, grown locally on farms in Kirkville and Pompey, are ready for you to bring home—or, if you prefer, you can even cut your own from more than 5,000 available trees.

Santa & Mrs Claus

And of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus make their annual appearance during Thanksgiving weekend and the first two weekends of December—perfect for family photos and a dash of old-fashioned Christmas magic.

One Stop Christmas Shop

Chuck Hafner's Farm Market is located at 7265 Buckley Road in North Syracuse.

It's open 7 days a week and you can check them out on Facebook or at ChuckHafner.com/Christmas-boutique.