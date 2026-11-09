Deadly Deer Disease Found in New York for First Time in More Than 20 Years

New York is dealing with a wildlife discovery that has officials keeping a close eye on the state's deer population.

Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in a wild deer in Livingston County, marking the first time the disease has been found in a wild deer in New York since 2005.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) says the positive test came from an adult female white-tailed deer harvested in the Town of Sparta.

The discovery is prompting new requirements for hunters in six Livingston County towns.

Photo by Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash silhouette of man standing on grass field during sunset

Six Towns Are Now Under a Deer Testing Requirement

The DEC is establishing a containment area covering Conesus, Groveland, North Dansville, Sparta, Springwater, and West Sparta.

If you're hunting in one of those towns, there are some important rules to know.

All harvested deer must have a tissue sample submitted for testing. You also cannot transport an entire deer out of the containment area without a DEC transport permit.

Get our free mobile app

That permit is required if you're taking your deer to a meat processor or taxidermist outside the designated area.

The DEC is also asking hunters and processors to use paper carcass tags or change-of-possession tags to help confirm exactly where each deer was harvested.

Photo by Enq 1998 on Unsplash a man standing on top of a grass covered hillside next to a dog

Where Hunters Can Get Deer Tested

The DEC is setting up collection stations throughout the containment area. On-site sample collection is scheduled to begin November 12.

If you harvest a deer in one of the six towns before the collection stations open, don't throw away the head. Save it and email the DEC at cwd.response@dec.ny.gov for instructions.

READ MORE: Will New York Finally Get a Break From Snow This Winter?

READ MORE: New York Hunters Can Get Extra Deer Permits

The state is also working with local meat processors and taxidermists to help collect samples. Hunters will be notified if their deer tests positive, and the DEC will request the venison for proper disposal.

Photo by Diana Parkhouse on Unsplash A stag silhouette with large antlers against a warm orange sky

What Exactly Is Chronic Wasting Disease?

Chronic Wasting Disease, often called CWD, is a contagious and always-fatal disease that affects the brain and nervous system of deer, elk, and moose.

It can spread between animals through direct contact and contaminated environments. One of the challenges is that infected deer may not show obvious signs of illness, particularly in the early stages.

There is currently no evidence that CWD can infect humans, dogs, cats, or livestock other than deer, elk, and moose. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not eating meat from an animal known to have the disease.

Photo by Dušan veverkolog on Unsplash brown and white giraffe on green grass field during daytime

This Isn't the First Time New York Has Dealt With CWD

New York first discovered the disease in 2005, when it found it in both captive and wild deer in Oneida County. The state eliminated that outbreak through extensive testing and removal efforts.

More recently, CWD was detected in a captive red deer herd in southern Herkimer County in 2024. That case did not mean the disease had spread to the wild deer population.

Officials are also asking people to report any sick or dying deer so they can be evaluated and tested.