11 Christmas Towns in New York to Make You Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie
There's nothing quite like spending the holidays in New York City at Christmas time.
From the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and all the beautiful decorations to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holiday season, at least once in your lifetime.
Several smaller towns all across the state transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to put you and the entire family in the holiday spirit too, and they are all worth the trip.
Winter Wonderlands
Lake Placid and Skaneateles were both named among the Top 50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. by Trips to Discover.
Breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand.
Lake Placid was also named the Most Beautiful Upstate New York Town to visit in the winter by The Travel.
Christmas in Style
But those are just two of many places across New York State where you can celebrate the Christmas season in style.
Here are 11 festive towns in the Empire State that are decked out for the holidays in a big way.
11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
51 Nights of Twinkling Lights Makes Up World's Longest Christmas Display
