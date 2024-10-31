11 Christmas Towns in New York to Make You Feel Like You&#8217;re in a Hallmark Movie

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Make You Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie

Credit - Think Stock/Canva

There's nothing quite like spending the holidays in New York City at Christmas time.

From the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and all the beautiful decorations to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, the Big Apple is a must-visit during the holiday season, at least once in your lifetime.

Several smaller towns all across the state transform into a Hallmark Christmas movie to put you and the entire family in the holiday spirit too, and they are all worth the trip.

READ MORE: Rockin’ Around The Rockefeller: World Famous 2024 Tree Chosen

Credit - Matt Seymour/Unsplash
loading...

Winter Wonderlands

Lake Placid and Skaneateles were both named among the Top 50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. by Trips to Discover.

Breathtaking surroundings and often charming streets lined with historical buildings or perhaps simply an ideal eatery for sitting next to a roaring fire, a glass of wine, or a cup of hot cocoa in hand.

Lake Placid was also named the Most Beautiful Upstate New York Town to visit in the winter by The Travel.

READ MORE: Most Festive Christmas Town in the Country is in New York

Credit - NY Governor's Office
loading...

Christmas in Style

But those are just two of many places across New York State where you can celebrate the Christmas season in style.

READ MORE: Longest Christmas Light Display in the World Worth Drive 

Here are 11 festive towns in the Empire State that are decked out for the holidays in a big way.

96.9 WOUR logo
Get our free mobile app

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

51 Nights of Twinkling Lights Makes Up World's Longest Christmas Display

Millions travel to Niagara Falls for the Winter Festival of Lights to see the more than 3 million lights and spectacular fireworks displays that run from November 16, 2024, through January 5, 2025.

Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

 

Filed Under: christmas, Utica News
Categories: Christmas, TSM