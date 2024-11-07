Enchanting New Christmas Lights Train Coming To Central New York
All aboard! Here comes Christmas. Holiday cheer is rolling down the tracks in Central New York with an exciting new event.
The Mohawk Valley Heritage Railroad, in partnership with the Erie Canal Village, is launching its first Christmas attraction - the Twinkling Tracks Christmas Light Train.
In 2024, two dedicated individuals joined forces to revive the "Little Railroad of Rome" and bring the Mohawk Valley Heritage Railroad back to life.
First Magical Train Ride
Hop aboard a magical train ride through the woods surrounding Erie Canal Village to see the enchanting Christmas light displays for the holiday season.
Passengers can sing along with classic Christmas tunes in the decorated coaches and enjoy a memorable ride filled with holiday spirit.
The village will also be adorned in holiday decorations, creating a winter wonderland that is sure to bring smiles to faces of all ages.
Weekend Christmas Trains
Trains will depart every Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning on November 29 and running through December 22.
Trains will run every 45 minutes, offering plenty of opportunities for visitors to immerse themselves in the sights and sounds of the season.
Tickets
$10 for adults (ages 16 and up)
$8 for children.
Departure times: 5:00 PM, 5:45 PM, 6:30 PM, 7:15 PM, and 8:00 PM.
Don’t miss out on this festive celebration of history and holiday cheer! Grab your tickets and come celebrate with the Mohawk Valley Heritage Railroad at Erie Canal Village
