Viral TikTok Trend for Christmas Illegal is in New York
The latest TikTok trend may be a fun idea for Christmas, but it's illegal in New York and could land you a ticket and a fine.
I'm all about decorating for the holidays—the house, the front lawn, the office—but the car?
It's all the craze this year.
Christmas Light Car
"Christmas Light Car," has gone viral on TikTok.
People are taking their Christmas lights and wrapping them all over their vehicles.
It makes the cars look ridiculous during the day.
Night Lights
But at night? It's a entirely different story. All those lights are beautiful to see.
That is until you also see flashing lights from a police car behind you.
Lights Not Legal
The problem is no matter how festive the lights look, they aren't legal.
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says it's illegal to put decorative lights on cars, trucks or SUVs, and doing so could lead to a ticket.
It's not just in New York either, where everything seems to be illegal.
Lights for regular road use violate Federal Vehicle Lighting Standards and state safety regulations.
Legal Decorations
It IS legal to put decorations on your car. They just have to be secure and not obstruct the driver's vision, lights or license plate.
Whether it's reindeer antlers on the roof, a wreath on the bumper or a tree on top, just make sure you can still see out the windshield.
