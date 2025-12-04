There’s something truly special about gathering with family and friends to soak in the magic of the holiday season.

From sparkling Christmas lights to festive decorations and the joyful sounds of seasonal music, New York transforms into a winter wonderland this time of year.

Neighborhoods come alive as homes and lawns are decked out in twinkling lights, inflatable Santa Claus figures, and colorful displays that capture the spirit of the season.

Once you’ve enjoyed your local lights, why not explore even more? Across the state, New York offers a variety of enchanting holiday attractions.

Credit - Juliana Malta/Unsplash Credit - Juliana Malta/Unsplash loading...

Animals, Colored Forest & Santa Claus

Stroll through forests illuminated with synchronized lights, wander through parks filled with festive décor and adorable animals, or meet Santa Claus in person for that perfect holiday moment.

Get our free mobile app

If you prefer to stay cozy, many drive-thru light displays let you take in the sights from the warmth of your car, making it easy to enjoy the season even on a chilly night.

READ MORE: 18 of Best CNY Elf on the Shelf Shots for Holiday Inspiration

Credit - Bryan Dickerson/Unsplash Credit - Bryan Dickerson/Unsplash loading...

16 Christmas Walk or Drive-Thru Displays

Whether you’re wandering through a glittering wonderland on foot or driving under glowing arches, New York is full of holiday magic. Here are 16 breathtaking Christmas light displays across the state that are sure to brighten your holiday spirit.

If you know of a walk or drive-thru holiday display that we missed, email Polly@BigFrog104.com to have it added to the list.