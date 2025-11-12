Rochester is raising a glass to the holiday season with one of the most unique Christmas trees in the country. The Genesee Brewery Keg Tree is back, and it’s earning major national attention this year.

Built from 532 empty beer kegs and wrapped in 25,000 twinkling lights, the tree was officially lit during a festive ceremony at the Genesee Brew House. But it’s not just the size or the sparkling display that’s making headlines. This year, the Keg Tree has received prestigious nominations from top national outlets.

Newsweek has recognized it as one of the best Christmas trees in the country, and the only one that isn't really a tree.

It's also nominated as one of the nation’s top public holiday light displays in USA Today.

For a tree made entirely of beer kegs, that’s a pretty impressive honor, and it’s putting Rochester firmly on the national holiday map.

Tradition Began Over a Decade Ago

The Keg Tree tradition began in 2013, and aside from a 2020 pause due to the pandemic, it has become a beloved annual attraction. It will be lit and open for visitors through early January, giving locals and tourists plenty of time to experience its festive charm.

For those visiting, it’s not just a tree—it’s a symbol of creativity, community, and holiday spirit. The combination of sparkling lights and stacked kegs makes it a perfect photo opportunity and a must-see display. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast, a holiday fan, or just looking for a fun outing, the Genesee Brew House Keg Tree is a standout attraction this season.

From its quirky design to its national accolades, Rochester’s keg-based Christmas tree proves that holiday traditions can be both creative and award-winning.