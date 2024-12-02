What started as one woman’s quirky idea has transformed an entire Central New York village into a dazzling holiday spectacle.

The Camden resident came up with the idea for Santa's Rock Emmons Circle last year after seeing a TikTok video featuring a street lined with massive inflatable Santas.

Despite her own disdain for lawn inflatables, she decided to pitch the idea to her neighbors.

“Almost every single neighbor jumped on board. The group text we started was buzzing with excitement as we tracked UPS deliveries of our Santas through doorbell cameras. It became a community event before we even plugged them in!”

From One Street to an Entire Village

This Christmas a challenge was issued to other streets in Camden: pick a theme and join in the inflatable fun.

The idea took off like a sleigh on Christmas Eve. Over 40 streets have joined the movement, each adopting unique themes—from snowmen and nutcrackers to penguins and gingerbread men.

The newly christened Camden Santa’s Inflatable Extravaganza now has its own Facebook page where residents share updates, photos, and videos of their festive displays.

“It’s been incredible to see. I never imagined this would grow beyond our little circle, let alone inspire the whole village. People are really embracing the joy of the season.”

Spreading Joy, One Inflatable at a Time

The timing couldn’t be more perfect. The annual Holiday Stroll—a cherished local tradition—is taking place on December 13.

With the addition of the inflatable displays, this year’s festivities promise to be even more magical.

“This has been a dream come true. To see our village come together like this—families, neighbors, friends—it’s what the holidays are all about. And the smiles it brings? Worth every moment of planning.”

The Woman Behind the Movement

From Emmons Circle to the rest of Camden, the village has become the holiday capital of inflatable cheer.

The woman who is spreading all this cheer? Amy Christmas, who managed to turn her last name into a legacy of joy and community spirit.

